Chandler man accused of killing girlfriend

Chandler police described the homicide as an act of "domestic violence."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A 23-year-old man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing his girlfriend in Chandler, police said.

Jesus Gonzalez is suspected of killing his 23-year-old girlfriend sometime late last year.

Chandler police were first notified of the victim's death on Dec. 3, 2022 after officers were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of West Lemon Tree.

Gonzalez was initially charged with failing to report the victim's death, a Class 2 misdemeanor. After further investigation, police have decided to additionally charge Gonzalez with second-degree murder.

Police said the victim was allegedly killed during an act of "domestic violence."

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Domestic violence resources

If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404

Go here for more local resources and shelters.

What is the Valley?

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.

The cities of the Valley have a combined population of 4,845,832 people, according to the 2020 United States Census. This makes it the 11th largest metropolitan area in the country right behind the Boston and Atlanta areas.