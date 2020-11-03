PHOENIX — A man is dead after a Chandler homeowner called police on Wednesday and told them that he shot somebody.

The Chandler Police Department said the homeowner, a man, called the police and advised that he shot someone.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who was pronounced dead.

There are no other suspects on the loose.

The suspected shooter is speaking with investigators, police said.

The shooting took place at a home near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue. The identities of those involved were not immediately released.

No other details were immediately released.

This is an ongoing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.

