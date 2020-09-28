Chandler family searching for justice after losing their loved one in deadly hit-and-run last month

“That’s another person’s life. That’s somebody’s son, somebody’s brother. That’s somebody’s family member.”

PHOENIX — Chandler Police continue their search for the hit-and-run driver who plowed into Eduardo Gabriel Rascon on Aug. 31 as he was crossing the street near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard. The 26-year-old was left bloody and dying in the street.

“He’s definitely missed, and I’ll probably miss him every day,” Mary Bencomo, Eduardo's mother said.

The Chandler Police Department says Rascon was crossing the street near McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 8 p.m. when a dark-colored SUV collided into him.

According to the Chandler Police Department's Facebook page, they are looking for a maroon 2000-2006 Chevy Tahoe Z71. The trailer is a tandem axle flatbed, either red or orange in color.

“Me and my brother shared the same birthday. So, now every birthday is not going to be the same. Every 31st of August is not going to be the same. Every holiday is not going to be the same,” said Eduardo's sister Isabel Bencomo.

“Something that I don’t think you’ll ever get used to. He’s a part of our family and now a part of our family is missing, it’s gone. He’s not here with us anymore,” said his sister Katie Navarro. “My brother was a good person and had a really good heart. He didn’t deserve this. He deserves justice.”

Now less than a month after his death his family is still looking for answers.

Despite the pain of losing her son Mary has a message she wants the driver to hear. “I need to tell that driver he’s forgiven, as hard as it is, he is forgiven.”