Chandler couple accused of using COVID-19 loans to buy home in Mexico

Dale and Zoila Henson were recently indicted in federal court, accused of using their medical billing company to steal more than $1 million from the government.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A Chandler couple has been indicted for allegedly using their medical billing company to fraudulently obtain more than $1 million from the government to buy expensive homes.

Dale Henson, 53, and his wife Zoila have been accused of scamming money out of the Arizona Healthcare Cost Containment System and pandemic relief funds to spend on themselves.

A federal grand jury issued a 58-count indictment against the Hensons earlier this month, resulting in authorities arresting them on Wednesday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the Hensons submitted fraudulent bills to AHCCCS, which provides health care to low-income residents, in order to obtain more than $1.2 million.

Prosecutors claim the couple additionally lied in their applications to obtain funds handed out through the government's pandemic-relief programs. Throughout the pandemic, Congress has loaned out $770 billion to businesses negatively impacted by the health crisis.

The Hensons allegedly used some of their stolen funds to buy homes in Mexico and Gilbert.

The Hensons are listed as the managers of Essential Health Services LLC, public records show.

The couple's indictment has charged them with healthcare fraud, money laundering, wire fraud, and aggravated identity.

