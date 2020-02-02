A church in Chandler was vandalized with a swastika that appeared to be spray painted on an outside wall.

The Chandler Police Department said the Chandler First Assembly of God near Ray and Alma School roads reported the damage.

Police said the vandalism appeared to have been done on Friday night.

There is no suspect information or leads at this time.

According to Facebook, the Son of Davis Messianic Fellowship meets on the same property.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Chandler police.