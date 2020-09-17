Chad Daybell to appear for motion hearings to dismiss charges, change trial venue

The motion to dismiss the case will be heard on October 29. The request for change of venue will be heard November 24.

MADISON COUNTY, IDAHO, Idaho — Two more hearings have been set for Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow.

Earlier this month, Daybell and his lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him. That hearing will take place on October 29, 2020.

Daybell's lawyer also filed a motion to change the venue of the trial. He stated an impartial jury could not be found in Fremont County, where Daybell and his wife will have their court hearings. That hearing will take place on November 24, 2020.

Daybell's official trial is set to begin Jan. 11, 2021. He is charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence and two felony counts of conspiracy to conceal evidence in the case. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He and Vallow both face conspiracy and concealment of evidence charges in Fremont County after the remains of her children, 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, were found on Daybell's property.

Neither Daybell nor Vallow have been officially charged with killing the two children.