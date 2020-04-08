Watch live at 9 a.m.: Chad Daybell to appear in court for second day of preliminary hearing

Chad Daybell, husband of Lori Vallow, will appear in court for the second day of his preliminary hearing on Tuesday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, is scheduled to appear in Fremont County Court for the second day of his preliminary hearing on Tuesday. Daybell is facing two felony charges of concealment or destruction of evidence.

During Monday's hearing, Rexburg police detectives described watching the bodies of Vallow's children, 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, being removed from Daybell's property after they were found there in June.

Officials have not yet released a cause of death for either child. JJ's body was found wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape, while Tylee's remains had been burned, according to court documents.

Rexburg Police Det. Ray Hermosillo was the first witness to take the stand on Monday. Hermosillo described in detail what occurred when Rexburg Police searched Daybell's home and found the children's bodies.

Melanie Gibb, a close friend of Vallow, also testified, saying she confronted the couple after they asked her to lie to the police and tell them that JJ was with her in Arizona.

When she asked on the call where the child actually was, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow told Gibb that knowing his location could put her in "a bad position."

The children's mother, Lori Vallow, is also charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit alteration, destruction or concealment of evidence, as well as misdemeanors for resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court.

Neither has been charged with killing JJ and Tylee.