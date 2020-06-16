Chad Daybell pleads not guilty to charges relating to the bodies of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan discovered on property

No one has been charged for either children's death yet, but Daybell faces two counts of concealing evidence.

IDAHO, USA — The lawyer representing Chad Daybell filed a not-guilty plea to charges relating to the case surrounding the deaths of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

A pair of bodies were discovered on Daybell’s property last week, and they were later confirmed to be the children by family and authorities.

On Friday, Daybell’s lawyer John Prior entered the not-guilty plea to two counts of destruction or concealment of evidence in Idaho court and requested a pretrial and jury trial.



No one has been charged for the children's deaths yet.

Meanwhile, their mother, Lori Vallow, remains in jail for child desertion charges.

JJ and Tylee both disappeared in September. And while authorities searched for them, the bizarre saga surrounding Vallow and her husband captured nationwide attention as it unfolded in Arizona, Hawaii and Idaho.