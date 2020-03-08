Live at 9 a.m. Monday: Chad Daybell set to appear in court for his preliminary hearings

In June, Daybell was charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence after the remains of JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan were discovered on his property.

BOISE, Idaho — At 9 a.m. Monday, August 3, Chad Daybell, the husband of Lori Vallow, is scheduled to appear in a Fremont County courtroom for his preliminary hearings for multiple felony charges.

Daybell was charged with two felony counts of concealment of evidence after the remains of 7-year-old JJ Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were discovered on his property in June.

Officials have not yet released a cause of death for either child. JJ's body was found wrapped in plastic and bound with duct tape, while Tylee's remains had been burned, according to court documents.

Daybell will be in court for the preliminary hearings on Monday and Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. KTVB will live-stream both hearings on KTVB.COM and on KTVB's YouTube channel.

The conspiracy charges against Vallow suggest that prosecutors believe Daybell and Lori Vallow knew the bodies of both her children were buried on Daybell's Rexburg-area property.

The charges against the couple allege that Vallow, Daybell, and/or someone else concealed or tampered with evidence in connection to the buried bodies of JJ and Tylee.

Each concealment of evidence felony carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000. Daybell is being held on a $1 million bond.

Vallow is scheduled to appear in court on August 10.

Editor's Note: This article will be updated as more details are made available.

