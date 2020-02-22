PHOENIX — Police are asking the people for help in finding a suspect in a central Phoenix murder early Saturday.

Officers got calls of a shooting near McDowell Road and 63rd Avenue around 3:25 a.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound inside an apartment. The man died at the scene.

Detectives don’t have any suspect information and are asking for witnesses to help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS if they wish to remain anonymous.

