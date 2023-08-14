Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison in connection to death of Vanessa Guillen

Cecily Aguilar helped to dismember and bury the remains of Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen after she was killed on post by Aaron Robinson in 2020.

WACO, Texas — After pleading guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation in the death of Vanessa Guillen on Nov. 28, 2020, Cecily Aguilar has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by a Waco judge.

Prior to the sentencing hearing on Monday, Aug. 14, Guillen's family members and Central Texas community members held a rally outside the courthouse, demanding the maximum 30-year sentence for Aguilar, who pled guilty to charges in connection to the 2020 murder of Fort Cavazos soldier Vanessa Guillen.

In addition to the 30-year sentence, Aguilar faced three years of supervised release and a $1 million fine, according to the Department of Justice.

Much was shared during the hearing, including an acknowledgement that Aguilar had both time and an opportunity to confess to the events that happened on April 22, 2020, as well as statements that her and then-boyfriend Spc. Aaron Robinson had gotten the idea of how to dismember Guillen from the crime drama TV series "Criminal Minds."

According to information from Robinson's Army card, Robinson was inside the arms room--where he killed Guillen--for over an hour. Blood was also found, according to a forensic search.

Additionally, it was revealed that the two also visited the burial site near the Leon River twice: once to dismember Guillen's body and a second time to mix her remains with cement. Aguilar also said that it took about seven hours for Guillen's bones to be fully broken down among a host of other disturbing details.

On early July 1, Robinson shot and killed himself as Killeen police closed in on him after he left the post.

"This is a painful chapter my family wants to close once and for all," said Mayra Guillen, Vanessa Guillen's sister, ahead of the trial, "and we are pushing, praying and hoping for the maximum sentence."