Former CBP agent accused of sexually assaulting, kidnapping teen

The charges against Aaron Mitchell stem from an incident involving a 15-year-old that happened on April 25, 2022, officials say.

PHOENIX — A former US Customs and Border Protection agent is facing life in prison for allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping a teenager.

According to a news release from the US Attorney’s Office, Aaron Mitchell, 27, was charged with a civil rights violation for allegedly sexually assaulting and kidnapping a minor victim, kidnapping a minor victim, and misleading state investigators.

The indictment against Mitchell, filed in the District of Arizona, was unsealed on Nov. 30, 2022.

The release said the charges against Mitchell stem from an incident involving a 15-year-old that happened on April 25, 2022, at which time he was employed as a CBP agent. Other details about the charges against Mitchell have not been released.

The case against Mitchell was investigated by the FBI’s Sierra Vista resident agency.

