Cave Creek man arrested for allegedly steering car toward Arizona deputy

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — A Cave Creek man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly endangered the lives of law enforcement during a chaotic police chase in northern Arizona.

Christopher Lasita, 32, is facing charges of aggravated assault, endangerment, and criminal damage after he allegedly drove his Jeep erratically along U.S. Highway 64.

According to the Coconino County Sheriff's Office, a deputy parked near the highway observed Lasita speeding at around midnight on Saturday. After the Jeep passed the deputy's patrol car, the driver slammed on the brakes and began driving back toward the deputy.

The deputy jumped out of his patrol car and yelled at Lasita to stop the Jeep, CCSO said.

The Jeep stopped and proceeded to drive forward on the highway. The deputy then attempted to chase after Lasita in his patrol car.

During the pursuit, the Jeep abruptly stopped and drove in reverse toward the deputy in an "aggressive manner," CCSO said.

The deputy decided to end the pursuit due to safety reasons. After stopping his patrol car, the Jeep allegedly made a U-turn and sped toward the deputy until it almost struck the patrol vehicle, CCSO said.

The deputy later attempted to block the Jeep with his patrol car and Lasita allegedly found a way to get around the deputy's vehicle.

Lasita was eventually detained near milepost 217 by a state trooper who used a "pursuit intervention technique" maneuver to catch the suspect.

CCSO said a 911 caller claimed Lasita discharged a firearm at some point during the police chase.

