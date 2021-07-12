Caught on video: Gilbert family remains in fear after someone fired two gun shots into their home

Gilbert police are investigating a shooting in the Mendocino Valley Community. Police say an individual fired two shots into a home Sunday night.

GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department responded to a shooting call on Sunday, Dec. 5 around 8:30 p.m. at a home located near Recker and Ray roads.

“We could have died over what? I don’t know,” said the owner of the home. “I can’t tell you how scary it is to see your children be fearful of walking down their own hallway.”

Video surveillance shows an unknown individual who drove up to the home, exited a vehicle, and shot at the home twice before driving away. Thankfully, there were no injuries reported.

“I’m doing whatever I can to protect not only my family but my community," said the homeowner. "If you know anything, please let us know. Please reach out to the Gilbert Police please."

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Gilbert police non-emergency line at 480-503-6500.

