Police seize more than 100 pounds of drugs, arrest suspects in Casa Grande

Authorities have arrested two Phoenix residents who were allegedly found in possession of more than 100 pounds of meth, cocaine, and fentanyl.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department has seized more than 100 pounds of dangerous drugs from a residence in Phoenix.

An extensive narcotics investigation has resulted in detectives arresting Isaiah Zedran-Perez, 28, and Jesus Parra Garces, 25, on suspicion of selling drugs in the Casa Grande area.

According to police, investigators executed a search warrant Friday at a Phoenix home in the 3000 block of West Mulberry Drive and seized 147 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

Zedran-Perez and Garces are facing criminal charges that include possessing, selling and transporting dangerous drugs.

Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory noted how the Casa Grande community had been infiltrated by alleged drug dealers up in the Phoenix area.

"The CGPD Narcotics Unit continues to be diligent and instrumental in identifying and locating individuals or operations who are responsible for bringing these dangerous drugs into our community,” McCrory said.

Casa Grande residents who have information about possible drug activity in their community can submit a tip by calling 520-421-8711 ext. 6761.

Up to Speed