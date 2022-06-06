Casa Grande teen praised Uvalde mass shooter before arrest, police say

Investigators say the suspect threatened to commit a mass shooting at a local high school, police station and movie theater.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande teenager was arrested after he allegedly threatened to commit a mass shooting like the shooting spree in Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.

Joshua Adam Bowen, 19, was arrested on Sunday after the Casa Grande Police Department received tips from the FBI about violent messages he had allegedly been posting online, the department said.

Investigators say Bowen expressed wanting to commit a mass shooting at a local high school, police station and movie theater.

He also allegedly threatened his own friends and family while praising Salvador Ramos, the shooter in the Uvalde elementary school killings in May.

After being placed under surveillance by Casa Grande detectives, Bowen was arrested peacefully.

He didn’t have any weapons to carry out a mass shooting when he was arrested, but police say they found evidence that he had access to guns.

“There is no doubt in my mind this individual was intent on hurting people and, ultimately would have found a way to do it,” Casa Grande Police Chief Mark McCrory said.

Bowen was arrested and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

He faces charges of making a terrorist threat.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.