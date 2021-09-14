Casa Grande police arrest 2 for child sex trafficking of family member

x
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Casa Grande Police Department has arrested a woman on suspicion of trafficking a 13-year-old member of her family.  

On Sept. 9, investigators arrested 39-year-old Brooke Santiago after collecting evidence that she was involved in child sex trafficking. 

A couple of days later, Santiago's 28-year-old boyfriend, Derrick Newman, was arrested for helping her to traffic the 13-year-old girl. 

Police said the victim is related to Santiago.

Casa Grande police said they collected numerous items of physical and digital evidence, including full interviews of Newman, Santiago and the teenage girl.

The girl was placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety. 

Santiago and Newman are facing charges of child sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a minor and prostitution. 

Editor's note: 12 News is not identifying the victim because she is a minor. 

