Casa Grande man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex crimes

Frank Reyes, 29, was sentenced earlier this week in Pinal County Superior Court to 100 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after a jury found him guilty of sexually abusing a minor.

The Pinal County Attorney's Office said Frank Reyes, 29, was sentenced earlier this week in Superior Court after he was convicted of multiple sex crimes.

A juvenile girl told police in 2019 that Reyes had had inappropriate sexual contact with her. PCAO said DNA samples collected by investigators confirmed the girl's allegations, resulting in Reyes' arrest.

The defendant's offenses were categorized as "dangerous crimes against children," a distinction that carries tougher penalties under Arizona law.

Reyes was found guilty of five counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one count of child molestation.

