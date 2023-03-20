Casa Grande man gets 3 life sentences for abusing minor

A jury found Salvador Barron guilty of multiple sex crimes committed in Pinal County. A judge gave him three consecutive life sentences.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a jury convicted him of multiple sex crimes.

Salvador Barron, 60, was given three consecutive life sentences earlier this month after he was convicted of sexually abusing a juvenile, according to the Pinal County Attorney's Office.

The jury convicted Barron of sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 15, child molestation, and sexual abuse.

The victim reported the offenses in 2019 to the Casa Grande Police Department. PCAO said the findings of a forensic medical examination were consistent with the allegations.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Washburn gave Barron extra years in prison in addition to his life sentence.

