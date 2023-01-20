Casa Grande high school student arrested for bringing gun to campus, police say

Around noon on Thursday, school administration notified police they believed a student had a handgun in their backpack.

Example video title will go here for this video

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A student from Casa Grande Union High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly brining a gun to campus, officials said.

An 18-year-old student was arrested for possession of a firearm on campus, according to the Casa Grande Police Department. The student is registered as a senior at the school.

Around noon, CGUHS administration notified police that they believed a student had a handgun in his backpack. Security and school administrators removed the student from the rest of the student body once they were aware of the situation.

As officers arrived on scene, authorities said officers took custody of the weapon and the student. Police said the weapon found with the student was a handgun with an extended magazine containing several rounds of ammunition.

Officials said there is no evidence of any displays of the weapon or threats to use it. Reasons for why the student possessed the gun and ammunition weren't immediately known.

Authorities and school officials said they do not believe any other student was placed in any danger, other than the fact the firearm was on campus and in the student’s backpack. There is no immediate information on how the gun was obtained.

The student was processed at the Casa Grande Police Department and booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center.

Authorities said a charge of misconduct with a weapon is expected to be sent to the Casa Grande City Attorney’s Office for review.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

12News on YouTube