Arizona man was arrested for allegedly having child porn material

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing sexually exploitative material depicting children.

John Butorac, 71, is facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after Casa Grande police received a tip about the suspect from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Casa Grande police said investigators have seized computers, hard drives, and cell phones from Butorac's home.

Felony charges against Butorac have been submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

