x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Arizona man was arrested for allegedly having child porn material

John Butorac, 71, was arrested Wednesday after investigators allegedly found him in possession of exploitative material depicting children.
Credit: fergregory - stock.adobe.com
Closed handcuffs on the street pavement at night with police car lights

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A Casa Grande man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possessing sexually exploitative material depicting children. 

John Butorac, 71, is facing multiple charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after Casa Grande police received a tip about the suspect from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. 

Casa Grande police said investigators have seized computers, hard drives, and cell phones from Butorac's home. 

Felony charges against Butorac have been submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for prosecutorial review.

RELATED: Deer Valley Unified School District employee arrested for alleged child porn possession

RELATED: 2 dead after truck crosses I-10 median near Casa Grande

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.