New details released surrounding killing of 4 family members in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz — New details have been released about the 21-year-old man who is accused of killing four of his family members in Casa Grande on Monday.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest and a court hearing date for 21-year-old Richard Wilson IV, who deputies say killed his parents, sister and niece.

Following the frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande, deputies arrived on the scene to find Wilson exiting a 5th wheel trailer beside the house.

Wilson was arrested without incident and told deputies, "I'm over here, take me to jail," as they approached. Wilson had been cut on his left hand and had blood on his clothes, according to court documents.

When deputies searched the trailer, they found bloody clothing and shoes inside. The four victims were found deceased inside the home.

All four of the victims appeared to have been beaten before being killed with a knife, according to court documents.

PCSO identified the victims as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 50-year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece.

Although police have not commented on a possible motive, detectives noted that Wilson requested his medication after being arrested. Detectives did not announce the specific prescriptions but made the comment that mixed medication or improper dosage could lead to an altered mental state.

Authorities said Wilson has been booked into the Pinal County Jail on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond. Wilson's first court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Sep. 13.

12News has learned Wilson has had several interactions with the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the past.

There have been at least 10 calls for service involving Wilson since 2019, including assault and a drug offense, and most recently, on July 23 for a mental health pickup.