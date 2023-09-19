'Lock your cars': Group of burglars hit 10 cars in Goodyear

The neighborhoods hit were Lucero, Overlook and Copper Ridge, between one and four in the morning in the Estrella Mountain Community, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A group of burglars stole from at least 10 cars in Goodyear early Tuesday morning.

The Goodyear Police Department released a surveillance video showing the group walking through driveways in the Estrella Mountain Ranch community. The suspects went up to cars, as they checked to see if they were unlocked to steal whatever was inside.

The Lucero, Overlook and Copper Ridge neighborhoods were hit between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., police said.

“These were crimes of opportunity,” said Lisa Berry, a spokesperson for the department. “Most of those reports came in the early morning hours after the victim wakes up and notices their car has been rummaged through or items missing.”

David Hartwig lives in the Copper Ridge neighborhood. Although he wasn’t a victim this time, five years ago someone broke into his locked car and stole a purse left inside. The burglar “went on a spending spree,” he said.

That crime prompted him to install security cameras, but those did not deter burglars from doing it this time to Hartwig’s neighbors.

“I am surprised that they’re still doing it with how many cameras everybody has out here,” said Paul Kempa, who lives a street down from Hartwig.

Goodyear police are looking to identify the group of burglars and using this crime spree to remind drivers to lock their cars.

“Remove the valuables and park in a well-lit area, preferably a garage overnight,” Berry said.

Most of the cars that were targeted were unlocked, police said. No vehicles were stolen in this case.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.