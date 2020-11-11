x
Crime

Scottsdale carjacking suspect arrested after leading officers on Loop 101 pursuit

Police say the carjacking happened near 91st and West Glendale avenues around 8:30 p.m.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A man accused of carjacking a woman in Scottsdale Tuesday night has been arrested after leading officers on a police pursuit.

Police say the carjacking happened near 91st and West Glendale avenues around 8:30 p.m. after the suspect pistol-whipped a woman and stole her car. 

The suspect, only identified as a man, sped off while fleeing police.

The driver took Loop 101 and exited near 75th and Bell Road in Glendale before rear-ending another car. 

Police say the man fled on foot before he was finally arrested by a police K-9.

Multiple police agencies were involved in the pursuit.