Caregivers handed prison sentence for defrauding disabled Tucson man

TUCSON, Ariz — A Tucson couple hired to care for an elderly man was handed a prison sentence after they defrauded the disabled victim to fund their own lavish trips and expensive amenities.

Michael Tagle Santos, 34, and Cherry Mae De Los Reyes-Santos, 28, pled guilty to charges related to exploiting their position as caregivers to steal from the 73-year-old victim.

Investigators said the couple disguised payments of medical care and wages to pay for cars, jewelry, home remodeling and even a trip to Las Vegas.

The crimes happened over the course of five years from 2013 to 2018.

Santos was given a 33-month prison sentence while De Los Reyes-Santos was given 16 months.

The investigation was handled jointly by the US Secret Service and the Pima County Sheriff’s Office.

