Group home caregiver in Mesa accused of abusing vulnerable adult

Records show the suspect worked at a Gilbert high school before he allegedly assaulted the resident of a Mesa group home.

MESA, Ariz. — A caregiver for a Mesa group home is facing criminal charges after one of the home's residents accused him of pressuring them into performing sexual acts, court records show.

Roy Hendrix, 63, was recently indicted by a grand jury for several counts of vulnerable adult abuse after he allegedly abused an adult who has the mental capacity of a 14-year-old.

The group home's director contacted Mesa police in January after a resident reported being repeatedly assaulted by Hendrix.

The resident told police Hendrix would follow them into the group home's bathroom and sexually assault them, court records show. The resident claimed Hendrix additionally took a naked picture of them on his phone.

Hendrix allegedly admitted to the sexual acts and told police he knew the behavior was "wrong," records show.

Investigators discovered Hendrix had previously been reported for troubling behavior while working as a janitor at a high school in Gilbert. In 2019, a student accused Hendrix of making inappropriate comments to them.

Hendrix's employment with Gilbert Public Schools ended in April 2019, district records show.

