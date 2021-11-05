Police: Couple steals truck with baby girl still inside in Phoenix

The incident happened near Indian School Road and Third Avenue.

PHOENIX — Authorities say a truck with a baby girl still inside was stolen in Phoenix Wednesday afternoon and police are still searching for the suspects.

The incident started at a convenience store near Indian School Road and Third Avenue.

The baby's caregivers left the girl in the truck to go inside the store when police say another couple who was with the caregivers took control and drove off.

The suspects are described as a heavyset, bald 35-year-old man and a woman who was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Photos of the suspects:

Police describe the truck as a green and tan 1999 Ford F-250 with Arizona license plate: CHC3292

The girl is 18 months old and was last wearing a pink onesie.

If you see the girl or the truck, you're asked to call 911 immediately.

Photos of the stolen truck: