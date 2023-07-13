Man shot at while driving on I-17, Phoenix police searching for suspect

A man was reportedly shot at while driving northbound on I-17 near Dunlap avenue early Thursday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for the person that allegedly shot at a driver on I-17 early Thursday morning.

According to police, a man was driving north on the freeway near Dunlap Avenue when his vehicle was suddenly struck several times with gunfire. The man suffered minor injuries from flying debris, but wasn't struck by a bullet.

Police have not released any info on potential suspects. It is unknown if this was a road rage incident. The investigation is still underway, police said.

Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.