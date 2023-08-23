Car crashes into Phoenix home, leaving 1 dead

Police on the scene told 12News that a person inside the home was killed by the crash. Family says he was a grandfather.

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is in police custody after a car crashed into a Phoenix home overnight on Wednesday.

The crash happened near Southern and 31st avenues around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man pinned under the vehicle.

Family identified the victim as Jose Luis, a grandfather in his early 60s. They say that the car crashed into his bedroom. Other members of the family were upstairs when the crash happened.

First responders took Luis to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene, Phoenix police said and investigators are still working to learn what led up to the crash.

There is no word from officials on whether or not alcohol or speed were factors in the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

