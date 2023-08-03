PD: Car crashes on Loop 101 on-ramp after fleeing from police

The crash happened on the southbound Loop 101 ramp at McDowell road, Scottsdale police said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Two people are in the hospital with minor injuries after an attempt to flee from a traffic stop ended with their car crashing on the Loop 101 on-ramp, Scottsdale police said.

The crash happened at the southbound ramp near McDowell Road shortly before 2 a.m. According to early reports, police tried to pull the vehicle over, only for it to drive away.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and police did not say why they attempted a traffic stop. The identity of the two people involved has not been disclosed.

The eastbound lanes of McDowell Road were closed from Pima Road to Loop 101 for a few hours, but have since reopened.

Roadway is now OPEN — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) August 3, 2023

