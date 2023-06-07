'Canal Killer' sentenced to death

Nearly 30 years after the murders, Bryan Patrick Miller was sentenced to death on Wednesday.

Three decades after the shocking murders of Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas, their killer, Bryan Patrick Miller, was sentenced to death.

The court found Miller's age and history of abuse at the time of the murders were mitigating factors in the case, but not significant enough to grant leniency. As such, Miller was sentenced to death for both counts of murder.

The "Canal Murders" that Miller was found guilty of in April were a pair of killings dating back to the early 1990s. The bodies of Melanie Bernas, 21, and Angela Brosso, 17, were found in the Arizona Canal near Metrocenter Mall in 1993 and 1992, respectively. Miller was accused of the crime after DNA linked him to both deaths in 2015.

Miller's trial started in October of 2022 where his defense attempted to argue that he was not guilty by reason of insanity. They said Miller does not remember the attacks and was abused by his mother as a child. According to their arguments, Miller had developed a complex dissociative disorder in response to early childhood trauma.

Judge Cohen talked about 22-year-old Angela Brosso and 17-year-old Melanie Bernas. Saying Brosso was killed the day before her birthday. She was loved by friends and family. Bernas stood up against bullying and would probably be friends with Miller. — Chase Golightly (@ChaseGolightly) June 7, 2023

After waiving his right to a trial, Miller's case was heard directly by a judge who disagreed with the insanity defense. Miller was found guilty on both murder charges, as well as charges of kidnapping and attempted sexual assault.

Wednesday's sentencing puts an end to the protracted legal battle, but it could be some time until the execution is carried out.

