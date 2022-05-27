2 Canadians caught with 144 pounds of cocaine near Gila Bend, police say

The two men were arrested last week during a traffic stop on Interstate 8.

GILA BEND, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Public Safety recently detained two men from Canada who were allegedly caught with more than 140 pounds of cocaine in their vehicle.

Albi Naska, 36, of Ontario is accused of driving a commercial vehicle through Arizona with packages of narcotics concealed in the truck's sleeper-berth closet.

DPS said Naska's vehicle was stopped last Wednesday on Interstate 8 at milepost 107 near Gila Bend and a police dog alerted troopers to possible drugs inside the vehicle.

Investigators reported finding 144 pounds of suspected cocaine in the truck.

Naska and his passenger, 36-year-old Victor Nikitin, were arrested and booked into the Maricopa County jail. The two Canadian men are facing charges of possessing and transporting narcotic drugs.

