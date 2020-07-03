PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating two armed robberies at city convenience stores.

The first robbery happened just after midnight Saturday, Feb. 22 at a Circle K on Glendale Ave. Police say a man entered the store holding a bag and showed the clerk a gun in his waistband.

After threatening the employee, the suspect demanded cigarettes and lotto tickets before running away.

Later that same day, another suspect robbed a different Circle K on 7th Avenue. This suspect pretended to shop around the store before showing the clerk a gun in his waistband. The suspect stole cash and fled the scene.

Police say these are two different suspects.

The first suspect is described as 30 to 35 years old, 5-foot-8, 170 pounds with a sleeve tattoo on his left arm, tattoo on the right side of his neck, and was last seen wearing a black and red cap, black t-shirt, jeans and black shoes.

The second suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 and 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about either suspect is asked to contact police at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377) or online. You can remain anonymous.

