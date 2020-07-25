Caller makes bomb threat to Mesa Police Department

Officers received a phone call saying that a bomb was left at a Mesa PD building, police said.

The department's communication center reportedly received a phone call stating that a bomb was left at one of its buildings, police said. Officers are checking two of the department's buildings and are investigating the source of the call.

No bombs or other devices have been found as of yet, police said. There is reportedly no danger to the community at this time.