Burglary ring accused of 50 thefts arrested by Pinal County deputies

The three suspects allegedly committed a series of burglaries in San Tan Valley and Mesa over the last few weeks.

PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. — Three suspected burglars were taken into custody this week for allegedly committing over 50 burglaries in northern Pinal County and the East Valley.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the suspects were arrested Monday after home security videos connected them to a series of burglaries that had been committed across San Tan Valley and Mesa over the last few weeks.

Investigators initially identified Tyler Diviki, 26, as a prime suspect for the car and home burglaries. During the investigation, deputies learned Diviki was allegedly helped by Lenton Gray, 25, and Lindsay Proulx, 21, in stealing and selling stolen items.

Up to 50 burglaries have been connected to the trio of suspects.

PCSO said some of the stolen goods were recovered from Gray's home.

The suspects allegedly admitted to the thefts, claiming the money earned from selling stolen items online was spent on drugs, PCSO said.

All three suspects have been booked into the Pinal County jail.

