PHOENIX – A brazen burglary in broad daylight was captured on a home surveillance camera in an Ahwatukee neighborhood, and the homeowner hopes the images will lead to arrests.

The footage shows five people approach the front door of Mark Demars home. Over the course of 11 minutes, the group ransacks the home, kicking in the front door, attempting to steal a television and allegedly getting away with a box of jewelry and a purse.

Neighbors noticed the suspicious activity at Demars’ home and called police. Officers arrived one minute after the thieves took off in their white pickup truck.

“For the most part, it’s been a safe neighborhood,” Demars said. “With good neighbors.”

According to Phoenix Police, as of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police or contact Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.