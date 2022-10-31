Burglar allegedly posed as utility worker to steal from Phoenix residents, records show

Police arrested Anthony Miguel on Sunday for allegedly committing a string of burglaries in Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Authorities have arrested a suspected burglar who's accused of posing as a utility worker to gain access into Valley homes.

Anthony Miguel, 29, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of committing a string of burglaries in north Phoenix. Victims told police that Miguel misrepresented himself as an utility worker so he could steal items from inside their homes, records show.

After detecting the suspect's gold-colored minivan near Tatum Boulevard and Greenway Road, officers recovered pieces of stolen jewelry inside the vehicle.

Officers additionally found stolen credit cards inside the suspect's apartment, court records show.

The suspect had multiple out-of-state warrants out for his arrest at the time he was detained by Phoenix police. Miguel was booked into the Maricopa County jail and faces multiple charges of burglary.

