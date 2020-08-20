Suspect killed in Lake Havasu City officer-involved shooting

A local Lake Havasu City man was killed in a shooting following an order of protection call.

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. — A suspect is dead after a Mohave County Sheriff's deputy was called to serve an order of protection against him on Wednesday.

According to Bullhead City police, Ronald Stuart Chipman, 39, pointed a firearm at the deputy and more law enforcement was called in.

Chipman barricaded himself inside his residence while SWAT, police and sheriff's deputies tried to communicate.

Chipman fired multiple shots at officers from inside the residence after many hours of attempted communication, police said.

Lake Havasu City police officers returned fire and Chipman was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries which he ultimately succumbed to, police said.

An investigation by the Bullhead City Police Department is ongoing as a third-party protocol for officer-involved shootings.