Buckeye woman one of 3 shot and killed at Beverly Hills short-term rental Saturday, authorities say

The LA Coroner's Office confirmed the death of 26-year-old Destiny Sims from Buckeye, Arizona.

LOS ANGELES — New information has emerged about the deadly shooting in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood that left 3 dead and 4 injured on Saturday. The Los Angeles Coroner's Office confirmed that one of the women killed was from Buckeye, Arizona.

The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood, which is near Beverly Hills. This is at least the sixth mass shooting in California this month.

The three women were identified by local authorities as 26-year-old Destiny Sims from Buckeye, Arizona; 33-year-old Iyana Hutton from Chicago, Illinois; and 29-year-old Nenah Davis from Boiling Brook, Illinois.

Sims' social media page shows that she was from Chicago but had been living in Buckeye for some time.

The mid-century home is in Beverly Crest, a quiet neighborhood nestled in the Santa Monica Mountains where houses are large and expensive. The property, estimated at $3 million, is on a cul-de-sac and described in online real estate platforms as modern and private with a pool and outdoor shower.

Detectives said that the home was being used as a short-term rental at the time of the shooting, ABC7 reported. Police could not confirm if the home was being used for a party or gathering at the time of the shooting.

Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Bruce Borihanh said police have no information on suspects. With the shooting over, the block was sectioned off as investigators scoured for evidence.

LAPD Officer Jader Chaves said the department did not know if the house had a history of noise or other party-related complaints.

