Buckeye police investigating officer-involved shooting

The incident took place near McDowell Road and Verrado Way, according to police.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, officers are on the scene of a shooting incident in the area of McDowell Road and Verrado Way.

One person is reportedly dead, but no officers were injured, police said.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

