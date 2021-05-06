x
Buckeye police identify suspect vehicle involved with I-10 hit-and-run that killed teen

Anaiah Walker, 16, was found dead last May on the highway median and police are now searching for a Honda Civic that may have been involved.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Almost a year after a 16-year-old girl was found dead along the I-10 median in Buckeye, police have released new information about the car believed to have struck her.

Anaiah Walker was found dead on May 22. Police say she was reported as a runaway since December 2019.

Investigators determined she was struck by a car which then fled the scene. I-10 was partially shut down near Watson Avenue for several hours after Walker’s body was discovered.

Buckeye police now believe the suspect car was a newer model Honda Civic based on debris that was found at the scene. Here’s the description police provided:

  • Model year: 2016, 2017, 2018
  • Make: Honda
  • Model: Civic EX or LX
  • Color: Midnight Burgundy Pearl

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact Buckeye police at  623-349-6400.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the department’s tip line at 623-349-6411 or emailing bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov.

