Buckeye police identify suspect vehicle involved with I-10 hit-and-run that killed teen

Anaiah Walker, 16, was found dead last May on the highway median and police are now searching for a Honda Civic that may have been involved.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Almost a year after a 16-year-old girl was found dead along the I-10 median in Buckeye, police have released new information about the car believed to have struck her.

Anaiah Walker was found dead on May 22. Police say she was reported as a runaway since December 2019.

Investigators determined she was struck by a car which then fled the scene. I-10 was partially shut down near Watson Avenue for several hours after Walker’s body was discovered.

Buckeye police now believe the suspect car was a newer model Honda Civic based on debris that was found at the scene. Here’s the description police provided:

Model year: 2016, 2017, 2018

Make: Honda

Model: Civic EX or LX

Color: Midnight Burgundy Pearl

If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to contact Buckeye police at 623-349-6400.

You can also remain anonymous by calling the department’s tip line at 623-349-6411 or emailing bpdtips@buckeyeaz.gov.

Buckeye detectives release new information about the death investigation of 16-yr-old Anaiah Walker. Her body was found in the median of the I-10 near Watson Rd. last year. They have narrowed the search for a car connected to the case. For details. https://t.co/tThLhlF5Su pic.twitter.com/OEM9V3wBzE — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) May 6, 2021