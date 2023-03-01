Buckeye police arrest man accused of child molestation, say there may be more victims

BPD say a 10-year-child is only know victim at this time.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — The Buckeye Police Department is warning parents that a man accused of child molestation may have more victims.



Police said 29-year-old John Sorrow is being held in the Maricopa County Jail on a half-a-million-dollar bond. Sorrow was arrested on February 23, 2023.

Police say a 10-year-old child is the only known victim at this time. In a post to social media, Buckeye police said detectives believe they may be more victims.



Sorrow is facing charges of sexual assault, child molestation and sexual exploitation of a minor.



Anyone with information on Sorrow should call 623-349-6411.

Sorrow is expected to have a court hearing on March 2, 2023.

BPD needs your assistance in an active child sex abuse case. On 2/23, detectives arrested 29yo John Sorrow after investigating allegations he inappropriately touched a 10yo victim. Detectives believe there may be other victims. If you have info, please call 623-349-6411. pic.twitter.com/D118Tjqld1 — Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) March 1, 2023





Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Have a tip? Submit it on the Silent Witness tip form here.

