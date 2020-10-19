Buckeye PD offers new reward in double murder case from 2007

The family of Santana Armijo hopes this new reward will add incentive to someone who might know something about what happened to the single mother.

PHOENIX — A Valley police agency, who is stepping up its efforts to solve a double murder from 2007, announced a new reward for information on that crime.

The bodies of 28-year-old Michael Martinez and 21-year-old Santana Armijo were discovered on the side of the road on Verrado Way, Just north of I-10, September 20, 2007.

For 13 long years, the families of Martinez and Armijo have waited for justice for their loved ones and an answer to the question: ‘Why?’.

Monday, the Buckeye Police Department upped the ante in the Martinez/Armijo case, adding an extra $25,000 to the $1,000 reward that Silent Witness was offering.

“Our detectives have been working this case for 13-years,” said Chief Larry Hall. “For 13-years, surviving family members and loved ones had to endure holidays, birthdays and many firsts without their loved-ones.”

“Let’s give these persons what they deserve: Justice,” Said Tina Armijo, Santana’s mother. “Don’t let them harm another family.”

Armijo and her cousin, Vanessa Camacho, were close, like sisters. “We grew up together. Losing her, I lost a part of me that I’ll never get back.” Camacho said.

Both Armijo and Martinez left behind children. All now teens, they’ve lived their lives with the void of a parent who was taken senselessly.

“Whether it’s a color, a person’s name, a place; anything you can think of. Please, please call. I’m begging you.” Pleaded Tina Armijo.

“Use your voice. Let us know any little piece of evidence or any details that you may think might be little, might be huge for the detectives.” Said Santana’s Aunt, Denise Garcia.

Buckeye Police Chief Hall hopes this new reward will loosen some lips.

“Now, a message to the people involved in this: this reward is going to make somebody talk and it’s going make somebody come forward and talk about it. So, they probably need to think about what they want to do next.”