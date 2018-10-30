BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A Buckeye man is behind bars facing 36 felony charges involving sexual abuse, sexual assault and molestation, according to police.

Police arrested 34-year-old Ruben Gomez of Buckeye after a three-week investigation into reports that he sexually abused two young girls.

The allegations came to light when one of the girls told an adult at her elementary school about Gomez, police said.

During the investigation, detectives learned of a second young girl, who told investigators Gomez had been engaging in sexual conduct with her for about 10 years.

Detectives served a search warrant on Gomez's home, finding evidence related to the offenses, according to police.

Police took Gomez into custody on Monday and booked him into the Fourth Avenue Jail. He is currently being held on a $75,000 cash bond.