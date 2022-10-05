Photographer contracted by Buckeye elementary school under investigation for alleged 'sexual offenses against minors'

The district superintendent said a contracted photographer with Freedom Elementary School has been accused of sexual offenses against minors.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A contracted photographer responsible for school photos has been accused of "sexual offenses against minors," Liberty Elementary School District Superintendent Lori Shough said in a statement Wednesday.

The location where these alleged offenses took place was not immediately known, but the photographer was confirmed to be on the Freedom Elementary School campus in September, the Buckeye Police Department said.

Officials with the Buckeye police said they are investigating the allegations. The photographer's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

Buckeye police had been contacted directly by "an individual regarding these allegations," according to Shough's statement.

The statement from the school also added that "the District canceled a scheduled "retake day" of school pictures involving this individual. The district is putting on hold indefinitely any potential photography contracts with this company.

"One of the most difficult things about these situations is that information is very limited. There is nothing more that can be shared at this time," the release added.

A Buckeye police spokesman was able to confirm that the investigation was underway, and detectives were in the process of holding interviews.

Superintendent Shough encouraged anyone with information relevant to the investigation to reach out to the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-349-6411.

The investigation is still in its early stages, and details are subject to change.

