WATCH: Brazen smash-and-grab burglary caught outside Peoria gym

Peoria police said the burglaries happened between 4:45 and 6:30 a.m. outside fitness facilities near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEORIA, Ariz. — Peoria police are asking for the public's help locating two people suspected of burglarizing vehicles outside of multiple gyms in Peoria.

Police said the burglaries occurred between 4:45 and 6:30 a.m. outside the fitness facilities near Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway.



Surveillance video of one of the burglaries shows the female suspect shattering a window and taking items from the front seat of a car.

The female suspect is approximately 20-29 years old, with dark-colored hair, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a white emblem on her left chest and blue-colored sweatpants. The sweatpants had “Los Angeles California” on the left leg. The female suspect was also wearing a white colored disposable medical face mask.

The second suspect/driver was wearing a dark-colored hat, a white colored disposable medical face mask, and a light-colored shirt. Police said the driver did not leave the vehicle during the burglary.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white newer model Mercedes Benz SUV with chrome rims and tinted windows. The front of the Mercedes Benz has an oversized emblem with no other distinguishing marks.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or these vehicle burglaries is encouraged to contact Detective McDermott at 623-773-5047 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.