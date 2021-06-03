Boy found dead near Las Vegas; police looking for help to ID him

With the help of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, the images show what the boy may have looked like.

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — Images created by a forensic artist were released Thursday after an unidentified boy was found dead on May 28 in Mountain Springs, Nevada.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released the images, with the help of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, which show what the boy may have looked like in life.

The boy’s remains were found in a forested area of Mountain Springs Trailhead near State Route 160 in Clark County, the center said. He had been deceased less than a day.

The center said police believe the boy was between 7-10 years old, 4’11” and weighed 123 pounds.

This child is still unidentified. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3521 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).

