PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department arrested a 15-year-old boy who they say was a "serial porch pirate" responsible for several package thefts in a south Phoenix neighborhood.

According to police, on Nov. 17, Nov. 29, Dec. 4 and Dec. 10 the boy took packages from four different homes near South Mountain.

Police used information from the victims, surveillance video and the vehicle being used during the thefts to find and arrest the boy.

The boy, police say, was arrested on Dec. 10.