Boulder High School on lockdown, shelter in place issued

Boulder Police Department are responding to an unconfirmed report of a threat Wednesday morning.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) responded to an unconfirmed report of a shooter at Boulder High School on Wednesday morning.

BPD said in a tweet at 8:56 a.m. that the report was been confirmed. Several other school districts in Colorado were responding to incidents. Aspen School District was on lockdown for an unconfirmed reason, and Brighton High School received a threatening call from an unknown person.

CU Boulder Police said there was a report of a person with a gun near Boulder High School at 1604 Arapahoe Ave.

Police also send a shelter-in-place order and asked the public to avoid the area around Boulder High School. The shelter-in-place is from Taft Drive to Folsom Street to Highway 119 to Highway 93.

"We are currently responding to Boulder High School for a report of an active shooter," BPD tweeted. "The report has not been confirmed. A shelter in place order has been sent. Please avoid the area."

Boulder Valley School District (BVSD) said Boulder High School was on lockdown Wednesday morning. BVSD said those not at the school should not approach the building.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

A shelter in place alert has been sent to this area via Everbridge pic.twitter.com/JD8r4ZCcDk — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023





We are currently responding to Boulder High School for a report of an active shooter. The report has not been confirmed. A shelter in place order has been sent. Please avoid the area #boulder #BoulderColorado — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 22, 2023

Boulder High School is currently on LOCKDOWN (Lock, Lights, Out of Sight). BVSD will provide more information as soon as possible.



If you are not at the school – DO NOT APPROACH THE BUILDING. Stay away from the area and await further information. — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) February 22, 2023

