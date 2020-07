Phoenix police say officers responded to reports of a shooting near 28th and El Caminito drives around 3 p.m.

PHOENIX — A person was rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after they were shot during a failed carjacking attempt.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 28th and El Caminito drives around 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect trying to carjack someone, but he couldn’t enter the car.

The suspect then fled on foot and tried to enter a nearby home but was arrested.